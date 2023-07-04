RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 577,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,228. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,141.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

