RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277,227 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OMC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.56. 608,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

