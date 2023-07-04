RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 15,825 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 3,043,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,042. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.