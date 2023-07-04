RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.58. The stock had a trading volume of 385,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

