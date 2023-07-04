RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 8,788 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 631,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

