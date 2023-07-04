RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $225.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.94.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

