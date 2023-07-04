ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ROHM Trading Up 1.8 %
ROHCY traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $48.58.
ROHM Company Profile
