ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ROHM Trading Up 1.8 %

ROHCY traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

