Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.13. 1,209,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,211. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

