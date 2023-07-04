Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$48.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.90.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$42.10 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$40.06 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.5078864 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.65%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

