RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,789.07

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,926.58 or 1.00254968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $108.86 million and approximately $39,789.07 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,846.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00342354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.85 or 0.00894215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00538718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00063533 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00141265 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

