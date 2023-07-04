Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. 399,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,002. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

