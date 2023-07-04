Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.5 days.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $52.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Saab AB (publ)

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

(Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.