Safe Price Reaches $3.42 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00011111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $71.33 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00204287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.41983404 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

