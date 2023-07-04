Safe Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00011081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $71.35 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00208781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00056777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.41983404 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

