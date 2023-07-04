Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $393.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day moving average of $367.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

