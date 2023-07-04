Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.25) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,275 ($16.18) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

