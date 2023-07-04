Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.8 %

BHP Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.