Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

