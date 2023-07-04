Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

