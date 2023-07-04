Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

