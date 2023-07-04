SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0235

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $10,386.77 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,806.66 or 1.00022300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0228239 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,536.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

