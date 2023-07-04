Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 1,285,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,838. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

