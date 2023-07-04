ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Update

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 108.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

