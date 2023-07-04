Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.7 days.

Schroders Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Schroders has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

