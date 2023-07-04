Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 465,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.