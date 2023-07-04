Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

