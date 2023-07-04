Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 457,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,636. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

