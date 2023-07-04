Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of STNG stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. 903,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

