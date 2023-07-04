Secret (SIE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $479.44

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $479.44 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00207034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00315073 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $28.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

