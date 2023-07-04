Secret (SIE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $126.52 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00213137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011013 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00315073 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $28.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.