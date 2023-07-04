Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,995,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 1,544,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF remained flat at $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SECYF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

