Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.