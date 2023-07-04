Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Expands By 46.7%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,390 shares of company stock valued at $216,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.