Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 35.0%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AGD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,543. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

