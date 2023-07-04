Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 35.0%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
AGD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,543. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.