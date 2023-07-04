Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Declines By 32.4%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock remained flat at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

