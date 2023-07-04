Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 37.5%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AGNPF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.
