Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 37.5%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGNPF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

