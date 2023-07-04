Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Increases By 28.5%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,056,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,714.0 days.

OTCMKTS CASBF remained flat at C$3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.50. CanSino Biologics has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.65.

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

