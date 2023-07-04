Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Rises By 49.2%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,115.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF remained flat at $31.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

