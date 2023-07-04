Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Drops By 30.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 1.5 %

CTRM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,011. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 47.17%.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

