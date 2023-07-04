Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 29.4%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 14,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,896. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.