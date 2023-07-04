Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Decreases By 23.5%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 467,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 6.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %

ERES stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,926. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

