Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Grows By 42.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIFree Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 13,030,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 672,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,161. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in eXp World by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Trading Down 0.3 %

eXp World stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 438,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,379. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

