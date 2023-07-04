Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Grows By 42.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 13,030,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 672,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,161. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

eXp World Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in eXp World by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 438,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,379. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

