Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 40.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,934,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

