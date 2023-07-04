Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 40.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.19.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
