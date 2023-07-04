Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Rises By 29.9%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $957.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

