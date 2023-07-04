Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Rises By 70.3%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BITS opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.86%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.19% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

