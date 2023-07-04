Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Declines By 34.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Histogen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 7,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.66. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 100.66% and a negative net margin of 73,189.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

