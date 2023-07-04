Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Increases By 43.9%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
International Distributions Services stock remained flat at $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.13.
About International Distributions Services
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.