Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Increases By 43.9%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

International Distributions Services stock remained flat at $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

