Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Decreases By 30.2%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Magna International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 436,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,682. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,661,000 after purchasing an additional 451,684 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.