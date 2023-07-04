Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Increases By 54.1%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

