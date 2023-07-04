Short Interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Expands By 25.4%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 228,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,259. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Matinas BioPharma had a negative net margin of 479.18% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

About Matinas BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50,833 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

